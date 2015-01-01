Bid & Proposal Workshop
Learn Valuable Proposal Writing Skills
For Success in Business
For all Indutries!
Use best proposal practices that work in all industries and with all types of bids or proposals. Build collaboration and team work using techniques to manage workflow, reduce overtime, and improve well-being of yourself and your staff.
What is bid management?
Writing a winning business proposals is both a skill and a craft that can be mastered through training and practice. Make your next business or bid/sales proposal stand out from your competitors by learning how to plan and design a document that not only provides practical information, but grabs the reader and holds their attention to the end.
It includes:
- Having a system and processes
- Knowing what is on the horizon
- Having the ‘bidding machine’ in place to deliver your bid strategy
- Knowing when to bid and when not to bid
- Knowing when to withdraw and what your priorities are
- Scheduling when important tenders need completing
- Knowing who completes what & where evidence & past bids are kept
- Managing risk and budgets
- Making the most of different specialisms available to you
Bid and Proposal Management
